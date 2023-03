So-named because its exterior was once a riot of colour, Rang Mahal in the Red Fort was the home of the emperor's chief wife. Like the other Red Fort pavilions, the cooling artificial stream, the nahr-i-bihisht (river of paradise) flows through it, here escaping through an elegant lotus-shaped fountain.

At the time of research, visitors could not enter the Rang Mahal, but could still peer in at the interior through the open frontage.