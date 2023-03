South of the Rang Mahal in the Red Fort is this pavilion, thought to have been built for Arjumand Banu Begum (also known as Mumtaz Mahal) – the Taj Mahal is her mausoleum. Before renovations began it housed the Museum of Archaeology, with imperial objects from those of Akbar to the rose-water sprinklers and calligraphy of the last emperor, Bahadur Shah, but it was closed to visitors at the time of research and its future is uncertain.