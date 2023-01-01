The Digambara Jain Temple complex houses an unusual example of the Jain devotion to preserving all life in the form of this unique bird hospital, with rows of cages for its fluttering patients. As interesting as the idea is, though, do bear in mind this isn't a tourist attraction. There's no information available for visitors, and mostly all you will see is row upon row of not-very-healthy-looking pigeons sitting alone in tiny cages. Remove shoes and leather items before entering.