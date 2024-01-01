Bhirandiyara

Kachchh (Kutch)

You can find some excellent embroidery and leatherwork at this Meghwal village. It's an hour's drive north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aina Mahal

    Aina Mahal

    28.05 MILES

    This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…

  • Dr Ismail Mohammad Khatri

    Dr Ismail Mohammad Khatri

    29.94 MILES

    In Ajrakhpur, 6km east of Bhujodi along the Bhachau road, Dr Khatri heads a 10-generation-old block-printing business of real quality, using all natural…

  • Shrujan

    Shrujan

    29.84 MILES

    Just past the Bhujodi turn-off, behind the GEB Substation, Shrujan is a nonprofit trust working with more than 3000 women embroiderers of nine communities…

  • Sharad Baug Palace

    Sharad Baug Palace

    28.35 MILES

    This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…

View more attractions

Nearby Kachchh (Kutch) attractions

1. Hodka

6.91 MILES

Inhabited by the Meghwal and Halepotra people, this village specialises in leatherwork and embroidery. It's around 55km north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.

2. Ludia

12.16 MILES

This appealing Meghwal village off the main road to Khavda has beautifully decorated houses, and embroidery and leatherwork for sale. Some of the…

3. Khavda

12.52 MILES

The Kumbhar village of Khavda, 70km north of Bhuj, is known for its pottery and textiles.

4. Traditional Rogan Art

17.78 MILES

The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning…

5. Tana Bana

17.87 MILES

One of the graduates of the Somaiya Kala Vidya design school for artisans, weaver Ramji Maheshwari demonstrates his craft on a traditional pit loom…

6. Kala Raksha

17.95 MILES

Based at Sumrasar Sheikh, 25km north of Bhuj, Kala Raksha is a nonprofit trust working to preserve and promote Kachchh arts. It works with about 1000…

7. Kalo Dungar

20 MILES

North of the village of Khavda, the Black Hill marks Kachchh's highest point (462m), with remarkable views over the Great Rann salt flat (or inland sea if…

8. White Desert

27.29 MILES

The name White Desert probably conjures up images of vast, silent expanses of searing salt desert where you can quietly meditate on life. Well, you can…