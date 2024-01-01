You can find some excellent embroidery and leatherwork at this Meghwal village. It's an hour's drive north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.
Bhirandiyara
Kachchh (Kutch)
Living & Learning Design Centre (LLDC) Crafts Museum
29.89 MILES
Fifteen kilometres east of Bhuj, this superb NGO-run museum is a must for anyone interested in the crafts practised by Kachchh artisans. The well-designed…
27.29 MILES
The name White Desert probably conjures up images of vast, silent expanses of searing salt desert where you can quietly meditate on life. Well, you can…
28.05 MILES
This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…
17.78 MILES
The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning…
17.95 MILES
Based at Sumrasar Sheikh, 25km north of Bhuj, Kala Raksha is a nonprofit trust working to preserve and promote Kachchh arts. It works with about 1000…
29.94 MILES
In Ajrakhpur, 6km east of Bhujodi along the Bhachau road, Dr Khatri heads a 10-generation-old block-printing business of real quality, using all natural…
29.84 MILES
Just past the Bhujodi turn-off, behind the GEB Substation, Shrujan is a nonprofit trust working with more than 3000 women embroiderers of nine communities…
28.35 MILES
This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…
6.91 MILES
Inhabited by the Meghwal and Halepotra people, this village specialises in leatherwork and embroidery. It's around 55km north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.
12.16 MILES
This appealing Meghwal village off the main road to Khavda has beautifully decorated houses, and embroidery and leatherwork for sale. Some of the…
12.52 MILES
The Kumbhar village of Khavda, 70km north of Bhuj, is known for its pottery and textiles.
17.78 MILES
17.87 MILES
One of the graduates of the Somaiya Kala Vidya design school for artisans, weaver Ramji Maheshwari demonstrates his craft on a traditional pit loom…
17.95 MILES
20 MILES
North of the village of Khavda, the Black Hill marks Kachchh's highest point (462m), with remarkable views over the Great Rann salt flat (or inland sea if…
27.29 MILES
