Traditional Rogan Art

The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning ancient art of rogan painting, brought over from Iran 300 years ago and until recently practised by just one extended family in India in this village. Today, though, the family has begun training others in the craft. These delicate, detailed cloth paintings take months of work.

Narendra Modi famously presented one fine piece to Barack Obama during the former American president's visit.