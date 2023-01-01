The largest of the three palaces within the Darbargadh walled complex, 19th-century Prag Mahal is in a forlorn state, damaged by the 2001 earthquake, but the ghostly yet exuberant Durbar Hall, with its vast chandeliers, remains very impressive. The maharajah's taxidermy collection, and some gold-skirted classical statues that wouldn’t look out of place decorating a nightclub, are also memorable. Several scenes from Lagaan, the acclaimed Bollywood cricket blockbuster, were filmed here.