On the eastern outskirts of the city, this hill is crowned with a Hindu temple and is a terrific place to watch the sunset. For years there have been plans to build a memorial to the 2001 earthquake victims atop the hill, but the project seems to be progressing very slowly. Autorickshaws to the bottom of the steps from central Bhuj should cost around ₹80.
Bhuj Hill
Kachchh (Kutch)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Living & Learning Design Centre (LLDC) Crafts Museum
7.33 MILES
Fifteen kilometres east of Bhuj, this superb NGO-run museum is a must for anyone interested in the crafts practised by Kachchh artisans. The well-designed…
1.43 MILES
This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…
18.36 MILES
The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning…
11.14 MILES
Based at Sumrasar Sheikh, 25km north of Bhuj, Kala Raksha is a nonprofit trust working to preserve and promote Kachchh arts. It works with about 1000…
6.31 MILES
Khamir is an umbrella organisation dedicated to preserving and encouraging Kachchh crafts in all their diversity. At the Kukma centre you can see…
6.89 MILES
In Ajrakhpur, 6km east of Bhujodi along the Bhachau road, Dr Khatri heads a 10-generation-old block-printing business of real quality, using all natural…
3.5 MILES
Just past the Bhujodi turn-off, behind the GEB Substation, Shrujan is a nonprofit trust working with more than 3000 women embroiderers of nine communities…
1.8 MILES
This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…
Nearby Kachchh (Kutch) attractions
1.03 MILES
Busy produce market.
1.27 MILES
Small produce market.
1.31 MILES
Opposite Hamirsar Tank, Gujarat’s oldest museum has eclectic and dusty displays spanning textiles, weapons, silverware, sculpture, wildlife, geography and…
1.38 MILES
The 17th-century Rani Mahal, the former main royal residence, was almost completely destroyed in the 2001 earthquake, though you can still admire the…
1.42 MILES
The largest of the three palaces within the Darbargadh walled complex, 19th-century Prag Mahal is in a forlorn state, damaged by the 2001 earthquake, but…
1.43 MILES
1.5 MILES
This museum, near City Police Station Rd, has displays on traditional Kachchh culture, including reconstructed Rabari bhungas (mud-and-mirrorwork huts),…
1.8 MILES
