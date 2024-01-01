Bhuj Hill

Kachchh (Kutch)

LoginSave

On the eastern outskirts of the city, this hill is crowned with a Hindu temple and is a terrific place to watch the sunset. For years there have been plans to build a memorial to the 2001 earthquake victims atop the hill, but the project seems to be progressing very slowly. Autorickshaws to the bottom of the steps from central Bhuj should cost around ₹80.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aina Mahal

    Aina Mahal

    1.43 MILES

    This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…

  • Traditional Rogan Art

    Traditional Rogan Art

    18.36 MILES

    The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning…

  • Kala Raksha

    Kala Raksha

    11.14 MILES

    Based at Sumrasar Sheikh, 25km north of Bhuj, Kala Raksha is a nonprofit trust working to preserve and promote Kachchh arts. It works with about 1000…

  • Khamir

    Khamir

    6.31 MILES

    Khamir is an umbrella organisation dedicated to preserving and encouraging Kachchh crafts in all their diversity. At the Kukma centre you can see…

  • Dr Ismail Mohammad Khatri

    Dr Ismail Mohammad Khatri

    6.89 MILES

    In Ajrakhpur, 6km east of Bhujodi along the Bhachau road, Dr Khatri heads a 10-generation-old block-printing business of real quality, using all natural…

  • Shrujan

    Shrujan

    3.5 MILES

    Just past the Bhujodi turn-off, behind the GEB Substation, Shrujan is a nonprofit trust working with more than 3000 women embroiderers of nine communities…

  • Sharad Baug Palace

    Sharad Baug Palace

    1.8 MILES

    This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…

View more attractions

Nearby Kachchh (Kutch) attractions

3. Kachchh Museum

1.31 MILES

Opposite Hamirsar Tank, Gujarat’s oldest museum has eclectic and dusty displays spanning textiles, weapons, silverware, sculpture, wildlife, geography and…

4. Rani Mahal

1.38 MILES

The 17th-century Rani Mahal, the former main royal residence, was almost completely destroyed in the 2001 earthquake, though you can still admire the…

5. Prag Mahal

1.42 MILES

The largest of the three palaces within the Darbargadh walled complex, 19th-century Prag Mahal is in a forlorn state, damaged by the 2001 earthquake, but…

6. Aina Mahal

1.43 MILES

This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…

7. Folk Art Museum

1.5 MILES

This museum, near City Police Station Rd, has displays on traditional Kachchh culture, including reconstructed Rabari bhungas (mud-and-mirrorwork huts),…

8. Sharad Baug Palace

1.8 MILES

This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…