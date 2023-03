Bhujodi, about 7km southeast of Bhuj, is a village of weavers, mostly using pit looms, operated by both feet and hands. You can look into many workshops, which produce attractive shawls, blankets and other products.

The village is 1km off Hwy 42. You can take a bus towards Ahmedabad and ask the driver to drop you at the turnoff for Bhujodi (₹14). A return rickshaw from Bhuj costs around ₹350.