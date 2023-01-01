Salar Jung Museum

This vast collection was amassed by Mir Yousuf Ali Khan (Salar Jung III), who was briefly grand vizier to the seventh nizam. The 39 galleries include early South Indian bronzes, wood and stone sculptures, Indian miniature paintings, European fine art, historic manuscripts, a room of jade and the remarkable Veiled Rebecca by 19th-century Italian sculptor Benzoni. Note the entrance ticket for foreigners is steep and the museum is very popular (near bedlam on Sundays).