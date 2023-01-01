The 1594 Badshahi Ashurkhana (literally Royal House of Mourning) was one of the first structures built by the Qutb Shahs in their new city of Hyderabad. Facing a huge courtyard, it is in poor shape today and desperately in need of renovation but there are some terrific tile mosaics. The Ashurkhana is packed during the Islamic festival of Muharram, as well as on Thursdays, when Shiites gather to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussain Ibn Ali. Visitors should remove shoes and dress modestly (including a headscarf for women).