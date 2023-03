The little farmhouse in the bottom of the rift, Þingvallabær was built for the 1000th anniversary of the Alþing in 1930 by state architect Guðjón Samúelsson. It’s now used as the park warden’s office and prime minister’s summer house. Use the car park at the end of Rte 363, cross the Óxará river bridge and follow the footpath on the left.