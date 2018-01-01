Welcome to Vestmannaeyjar
Heimaey is the only inhabited island. Its little town and sheltered harbour lie between dramatic klettur (escarpments) and two ominous volcanoes – blood-red Eldfell and conical Helgafell. These days Heimaey is famous for its puffins (around 10 million birds come here to breed); Þjóðhátíð, Iceland’s biggest outdoor festival, held in August; and its state-of-the-art volcano museum.
Reynisfjara and Sólheimajökull Glacier from Reykjavik
Begin your 11-hour tour with an 8:30am pickup at your hotel. Then, meet your guide and hop aboard your bus for the journey out to the North Atlantic coast. With an on-board audio guide available in 10 languages, gain insight into Iceland’s fascinating geology. Travel through the lava fields in Hengill — home to the mighty Hekla and Eyjafjalljökull volcanoes — to the shoreline, and gaze out to the islands of Vestmannaeyjar. Stop at top natural attractions including the village of Vík to famous waterfalls such as Seljalandsfoss and Skógafoss, and watch as the mighty torrents cascade down the rock face. Then, return in comfort to your Reykjavik hotel where your tour will come to an end.
Puffin and Volcano Tour in Vestmannaeyjar
Departure is from our office at the harbour in Vestmannaeyjar!This popular puffin and volcano tour takes you through numerous Icelandic sights, from natural beauty to historical relevance. On this tour, learn about the history and local culture of this island nation, visit unique natural sights, and spend time in a puffin colony. Drive to Stórhöfði, the windiest place in Europe, and home to the largest puffin colony in Iceland. You'll also visit Herjólfdalur and its volcano and famous elephant rock. Finally, you'll meet Tóta, a live puffin!Top Spots• Sprangan – where you can see your guide do the islander local acrobatic• Stórhöfði – the windiest place in Europe with loads of puffins and other seabirds• Eldfell – you will be in the middle of a volcano• Elephant rock – you will see the famous elephant rock• Herjólfsdalur -you will see the ruins of the farmhouse of the first settler of Westman islands NOTE: Please consider that all trips are depending on weather conditions and wildlife sighting cannot be guaranteed.