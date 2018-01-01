Puffin and Volcano Tour in Vestmannaeyjar

Departure is from our office at the harbour in Vestmannaeyjar!This popular puffin and volcano tour takes you through numerous Icelandic sights, from natural beauty to historical relevance. On this tour, learn about the history and local culture of this island nation, visit unique natural sights, and spend time in a puffin colony. Drive to Stórhöfði, the windiest place in Europe, and home to the largest puffin colony in Iceland. You'll also visit Herjólfdalur and its volcano and famous elephant rock. Finally, you'll meet Tóta, a live puffin!Top Spots• Sprangan – where you can see your guide do the islander local acrobatic• Stórhöfði – the windiest place in Europe with loads of puffins and other seabirds• Eldfell – you will be in the middle of a volcano• Elephant rock – you will see the famous elephant rock• Herjólfsdalur -you will see the ruins of the farmhouse of the first settler of Westman islands NOTE: Please consider that all trips are depending on weather conditions and wildlife sighting cannot be guaranteed.