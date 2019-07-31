Laugavegur & Skólavörðustígur

Reykjavík’s main street for shopping and people-watching is bustling, often-pedestrianised Laugavegur. The narrow, one-way lane and its side streets blossom with the capital’s most interesting shops, cafes and bars. At its western end, its name changes to Bankastræti, then Austurstræti. Running uphill off Bankastræti, artists’ street Skólavörðustígur ends at spectacular modernist church, Hallgrímskirkja.

Explore Laugavegur & Skólavörðustígur

  • Hallgrímskirkja

    Reykjavík’s immense white-concrete church (1945–86), star of a thousand postcards, dominates the skyline and is visible from up to 20km away. An elevator…

  • Harpa

    With its ever-changing facets glistening on the water's edge, Reykjavík’s sparkling Harpa concert hall and cultural centre is a beauty to behold. In…

  • Icelandic Phallological Museum

    Oh, the jokes are endless here... This unique museum houses a huge collection of penises, and it's actually very well done. From pickled pickles to…

  • C

    Culture House

    This fantastic collaboration between the National Museum, National Gallery and four other organisations creates a superbly curated exhibition covering the…

  • N

    National Gallery of Iceland

    This pretty stack of marble atriums and spacious galleries overlooking Tjörnin offers ever-changing exhibits drawn from a 10,000-piece collection. The…

  • Sun Voyager

    Reykjavík is adorned with fascinating sculptures, but it’s Jón Gunnar Árnason’s shiplike Sun Voyager (Sólfar) sculpture that seems to catch visitors’…

  • Einar Jónsson Sculpture Garden

    The garden behind the Einar Jónsson Museum contains 26 bronze casts of Iceland's first sculptor, the symbolist Einar Jónsson.

  • E

    Einar Jónsson Museum

    Einar Jónsson (1874–1954) is one of Iceland’s foremost sculptors, famous for intense symbolist works. Chiselled representations of Hope, Earth and Death…

