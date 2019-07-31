Reykjavík’s main street for shopping and people-watching is bustling, often-pedestrianised Laugavegur. The narrow, one-way lane and its side streets blossom with the capital’s most interesting shops, cafes and bars. At its western end, its name changes to Bankastræti, then Austurstræti. Running uphill off Bankastræti, artists’ street Skólavörðustígur ends at spectacular modernist church, Hallgrímskirkja.