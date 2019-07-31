Housed in an imaginatively restored warehouse by the harbour, the must-see Settlement Centre offers fascinating insights into the history of Icelandic…
Borgarbyggð
Buzzy Borgarnes and its broad Borgarfjörður were the landing zone for several famous Icelandic settlers. Inland, up the river-twined valley, you'll find fecund farms with deep history leading to powerful stone-strewn lava tubes and highlands, the gateway to the ice caps beyond.
Explore Borgarbyggð
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Borgarbyggð.
See
Settlement Centre
Housed in an imaginatively restored warehouse by the harbour, the must-see Settlement Centre offers fascinating insights into the history of Icelandic…
See
Into the Glacier
This enormous (300m-long) human-made tunnel and series of caves head into Langjökull glacier at 1260m above sea level. The glistening, LED-lit tunnel and…
See
Langjökull
The Langjökull ice cap is the second largest glacier in Iceland, and the closest major glacier to Reykjavík. It's accessed from the 4WD Kaldidalur or…
See
Borg á Mýrum
The Borg á Mýrum farm, just northwest of Borgarnes on Rte 54, is the site where Skallagrímur Kveldúlfsson, Egil's father, made his farm at settlement. The…
See
Viðgelmir – the Cave
The easiest lava tube to visit, and the largest in Iceland, 1100-year-old, 1.5km-long Viðgelmir is located on private property near the farmstead…
See
Hraunfossar
The name of this spectacular waterfall translates to 'Lava Field Waterfall' because the crystalline water streams out from below the lava field all around…
See
Deildartunguhver
Find Europe’s biggest hot spring, Deildartunguhver, about 5km west of Reykholt, just off Rte 50, near the junction with Rte 518. Look for billowing clouds…
See
Brákin
Þorgerður Brák was Egil's nursemaid, thought to be a Celtic slave. In one of the more dramatic moments in Egil's Saga, she heroically saves Egil's life …
See
Snorrastofa
The interesting medieval study centre Snorrastofa is devoted to celebrated medieval poet, historian and statesman Snorri Sturluson, and is built on his…
