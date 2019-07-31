David Noton

Borgarbyggð

Buzzy Borgarnes and its broad Borgarfjörður were the landing zone for several famous Icelandic settlers. Inland, up the river-twined valley, you'll find fecund farms with deep history leading to powerful stone-strewn lava tubes and highlands, the gateway to the ice caps beyond.

Explore Borgarbyggð

  • Settlement Centre

    Housed in an imaginatively restored warehouse by the harbour, the must-see Settlement Centre offers fascinating insights into the history of Icelandic…

  • I

    Into the Glacier

    This enormous (300m-long) human-made tunnel and series of caves head into Langjökull glacier at 1260m above sea level. The glistening, LED-lit tunnel and…

  • L

    Langjökull

    The Langjökull ice cap is the second largest glacier in Iceland, and the closest major glacier to Reykjavík. It's accessed from the 4WD Kaldidalur or…

  • B

    Borg á Mýrum

    The Borg á Mýrum farm, just northwest of Borgarnes on Rte 54, is the site where Skallagrímur Kveldúlfsson, Egil's father, made his farm at settlement. The…

  • V

    Viðgelmir – the Cave

    The easiest lava tube to visit, and the largest in Iceland, 1100-year-old, 1.5km-long Viðgelmir is located on private property near the farmstead…

  • H

    Hraunfossar

    The name of this spectacular waterfall translates to 'Lava Field Waterfall' because the crystalline water streams out from below the lava field all around…

  • D

    Deildartunguhver

    Find Europe’s biggest hot spring, Deildartunguhver, about 5km west of Reykholt, just off Rte 50, near the junction with Rte 518. Look for billowing clouds…

  • B

    Brákin

    Þorgerður Brák was Egil's nursemaid, thought to be a Celtic slave. In one of the more dramatic moments in Egil's Saga, she heroically saves Egil's life …

  • S

    Snorrastofa

    The interesting medieval study centre Snorrastofa is devoted to celebrated medieval poet, historian and statesman Snorri Sturluson, and is built on his…

