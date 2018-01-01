Welcome to Szentendre
Top experiences in Szentendre
Szentendre activities
Danube Bend Day Trip from Budapest
The day trip takes you to Visegrad, with its medieval citadel and romantic ruins of the former royal residence, which you'll see from outside. Then it's on to Esztergom for an interior visit of the town's famous cathedral.After enjoying a three-course lunch, you will continue on to the Baroque artists' village of Szentendre. Here you'll take a guided walk through the town and visit the Caprice Hungarian Jewelry Center. Your tour returns to Budapest by boat on the River Danube (May 01 to September 30 only, tide permitting). During other times or at low tide the tour returns to the city center by bus.
Budapest Danube Bend Private Full-Day Tour with Lunch
Your morning begins with hotel pickup, where you’ll meet your private guide and hop into a personal, air-conditioned minivan. Your destination is the Danube Bend: the riverside region that’s just north of Budapest, famous both for its scenery and its cultural landmarks. Groups numbering between one and eight guests are welcome to book this private excursion. The first stop of the day will be the city of Esztergom: the seat of the Catholic Church in Hungary, and home to a colossal and beautiful basilica — in fact the largest church in the country. Take this opportunity to get out of the vehicle and go for a tour of the landmark, which is recognizable for its Grecian columns and large, green dome. Next, motor over to the small, castle town of Visegrád, from which you can take in panoramic views over the Danube Valley. Enjoy some free time to wander the streets of the medieval town, before stopping for a three-course lunch, with drinks, at a traditional Hungarian restaurant. Your third and final stop of this Danube Bend tour is the town of Szentendre, a former art colony and today a bohemian center with its share of galleries and stylish boutiques. You’ll have free time to wander its picture-perfect streets, as well as visit its museums and other cultural landmarks. For the final leg of your tour, see the Danube Bend from the water courtesy of a 1-hour river cruise, which you’ll take from Szentendre straight back to the Budapest city center (this portion of the tour is seasonally available between April 30-September 30). The tour ends when you're returned directly to your Budapest accommodation.
Danube Bend Tour from Budapest
After pickup from your centrally located Budapest hotel, travel along the the ‘Blue Danube’ to visit the towns of Esztergom, Visegrád, and Szentendre.Arrive first in Esztergom, the former capital of Hungary and still the seat of the country’s Catholic church. Enjoy a guided visit to Esztergom Basilica, the largest cathedral in Hungary, and the burial place of famous cardinals including Primate József Mindszenty.Drive across the Danube to the Slovakian side of the river to enjoy the stunning views of the basilica, and then continue to the small riverside town of Visegrád, home to the hilltop Visegrád Citadel. Built in the mid-13th century after a Mongol invasion, the castle and its hilltop offer a fascinating panorama over the Danube Valley.After enjoying the view from here, take the opportunity to have lunch (own expense), and then drive on to Szentendre. This small baroque town is built on medieval ruins at the gateway of the Danube Bend, and considered to be an Artists’ Village or Painters’ Town.Take a guided walk around the historical center, enjoying the narrow, cobblestoned streets and baroque houses. After your tour, enjoy free time to visit some of Szentendre’s museums, perhaps exploring the famous Margit Kovács Ceramic Museum or the Confectionery Museum with its displays of marzipan figurines.Lastly, return to Budapest by road or, in summer (May-September) by boat. Your tour ends in the city center.
Private All Day Danube Bend Tour From Budapest
The Danube Bend is the memorable tour along the ’’Blue Danube” with stops in Visegrád, Esztergom and Szentendre and a panoramic stop in Slovakia. Esztergom: The center of the Catholic Church. Let's make an interior visit in the largest cathedral of Hungary. Then after crossing the river enjoy the view over to Slovakia. Visegrád: We drive up to the top of the hill to enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Danube valley and the surrounding area. During some free time the main attractions of the town, the medieval fortress can be visited. Then a 3 course menu lunch with drinks is included in a typical restaurant with a unique panorama. We drive on to the artist's village of Szentendre. It is a small baroque city and it became one of the most popular tourist destinations of our country. After getting around the baroque settlement have a great walk on the lovely narrow streets reaching the Danube. During some free time here you have the possibility to visit some museums (for example the Margit Kovács Ceramic Museum, the Marzipan Museum) or to do some souvenir shopping. At the return one hour long boat cruise included from Szentendre city to Budapest center 30 April - 30 September every year.
Budapest Danube Bend Full-Day Tour with Lunch
Embark on an excursion into Hungary’s history along the Blue Danube (3 historic places in 1 day).After a free pick up from your hotel we make a short visit by airconditioned bus to Slovakia and drive back to Esztergom, the Center of the Catholic Church in Hungary - visit the Cathedral and after go on a tour around Visegrad the former Royal Residence where you can admire a great view on the Danube Valley. Here, enjoy a Lunch (3-course menu with 1 mineral water) before we carry on to Szentendre. In the Artist’s village you can enjoy a guided walk. At the end of the tour return to Budapest on the Danube by public scheduled boat (Duration: 1 hour) – the tour ends at the Pier/City Centre.
Private Danube Bend Day Trip from Budapest
The Danube Bend is full of natural beauty and history. Visit it together Esztergom, which was once the coronation town of the country, and admire the treasures of the Primate Church of Hungary and the Christian Museum. Visit the medieval castle of the Árpád-dynasty and learn all about the middle ages in Hungary. See the newly restored Turkish mosque of Esztergom. Walk in the amazing renaissance palace of King Matthias in Visegrad, and visit the Upper Castle, which was in its heydays in the 14th century, when Anjou Charles Robert seated here. Wander the narrow streets of the picturesque Mediterranean settlement of Szentendre, the home of galleries and painters. In summer time the International Palace Games and Tournaments are held in Visegrád.