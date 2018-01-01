Welcome to Kecskemét

Lying halfway between the Danube and the Tisza Rivers in the heart of the southern Great Plain, Kecskemét is a city ringed with vineyards and orchards that don’t seem to stop at the limits of this 'garden city'. Indeed, Kecskemét’s agricultural wealth was used wisely – it was able to redeem all its debts in 1832 – and today it boasts some of the finest architecture of a small city in Hungary. Along with colourful art nouveau and Secessionist architecture, its fine museums and the region’s excellent barackpálinka (apricot brandy) attract. And Kiskunság National Park, the puszta of this part of the plain, is right at the back door. Day-trip opportunities include hiking in the sandy, juniper-covered hills, a horse show at Bugac or a visit to one of the region’s many horse farms.