Welcome to Kecskemét
Top experiences in Kecskemét
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kecskemét activities
Puszta Great Plains and Kecskemet Day Trip from Budapest
The tour takes you on a scenic drive through the Great Plains to Kecskemet, where you will be taken on a guided walk through the town. Kecskemet is the largest town in the region, with historical monuments, nature reserves and a thriving cultural life.Continuing on to Lajosmizse, you will be greeted with a traditional welcome drink. After an exciting performance by the famous horsemen of the region, you'll take a carriage ride through the Puszta, the typical steppe landscape of the Great Plains.You'll then enjoy a Hungarian three-course meal with wine at a traditional tavern, accompanied by stirring gypsy music.On your return to Budapest, you'll drive through the unique Great Plains landscape of sand dunes, grasslands, reed-lined waterways and backwaters, tiny white farms, well-kept pastures and rolling fields of wheat.
Budapest Puszta Day Trip with Kecskemet, Horse Show, and Lunch
Start your tour with a pickup from your hotel in Budapest and relax in the air conditioned bus. The first stop is in Kecskemét (the capital of Puszta), where you can enjoy a guided stroll among the main sights, historical buildings (Town Hall) of the city. Then the tour takes you to an authentic Hungarian horse ranch (’Csárda’) where you are greeted by a traditional strong locally brewed spirit, called Pálinka. Before the lunch you can experience a horse carriage ride and enjoy the unique equestrian show held at the ranch.After the show you can taste traditional Hungarian flavours with a 3 course lunch in the ranch.Finally, at the end of the program you will be taken back to your Budapest hotel.
Full-Day Private Tour to Kecskemet and Kiskunsag National Park from Budapest
The Kiskunsag National Park - just for 1.5 hours trip from Budapest - extends across the most important nature areas between the Danube and Tisza rivers. Much of it are saline plains and sandy lowlands. Water habitats include salt lakes, the backwaters of the Tisza and a series of bogs and marshes. The unique face of the Kiskunság landscape is a combination of lonely farms, animal husbandry and agricultural tradition, closely allied to the natural world, represented by rich and rare flora and fauna. Beside the breathtaking sights of the puszta, tour includes visit of a farmhouse (tanya) as well. where special programs - horseshow, riding and horse-cart ride possibilities and typical Hungarian gastronomy - palinka, wine,Hungarian goulash made in cauldron, stew prepared on open fire and served in marmites - waits for our guests. Horseshow is avaible from 1st April.The nearby Kecskemet is famous far and wide for the apricot brandy, the colourful Art Nouveau buildings of Kecskemet decorated with ceramics and the Kodály method of musical education.During the walk we see the Fancy Palace, the tile-roofed Town Hall, the 600 year-old Franciscan church of St. Nicholas, the Katona József Theater and the Great Church. The "Cifrapalota" (Fancy Palace) of Kecskemet, ornamented with colorful floral patterns, is an outstanding example of Hungarian Art Nouveau architecture.
Kecskemét, Puszta Plains, and Horse Show Tour from Budapest
After a one hour drive from Budapest we stop at Kecskemét. We walk around the beautiful downtown (guided walk) and show you the most important tourist attractions, like the Art Nouveau City Hall, the Theatre, the former Synagogue and some churches.From Kecskemét we drive to a traditional Hungarian farm where you can taste the famous Hungarian welcome drink, "barackpálinka" (apricot brandy) and the "pogácsa" (salty scone). There is an opportunity for taking a carriage ride as well. The program continues with a traditional horse show with several breathtaking stunts. Then you are invited for a three-course lunch including the famous Hungarian goulash soup, accompanied by Hungarian gypsy music. The tour ends in the city centre.