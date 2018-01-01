Day Trip to Sopron the Jewel Box of Hungary

Sopron is konwn as the jewel box town of Hungary, the ’Hungarian town of fidelity’ locates at the western border of the country, at the foot of the Alps, and just 60 km from Vienna. The locals are famous for their hospitality and loyalty to their hometown. This fidelity is symbolized by the ’Gate of Faith’ placed on the Fire-watch Tower, one of the surviving old city gates. Sopron’s history dates back to the Romans, who built the first fortress here. Later on Sopron witnessed the stormy history of the Hungarian history, wars, parliament meetings, coronations of queens and kings, and the turmoils of the Great War. The city was always an important commercial center and a strategical point between two worlds, where in 1989 – first in Europe –finally also the famed Iron Curtain was opened. Another attraction of Sopron is the excellent mostly red wine of the region, coming from the sunny slopes around the city and can be tasted all over Sopron, but best is in the ’Healing Hole’, the oldest pub of Sopron. The curative and refreshing air of the natural environment makes Sopron also a climatic curative place. The Löverek, the hilly area south of the city, is the most fascinating and most distinguished area of the city. It offers calm forests with spruces, oaks and chestnuts, lilies of the valley and cyclamens, hiking paths and lookout towers. We visit the Old Town Square, Fire-watch Tower, Esterhazy Palace, Storno House, Colonel House, Gambrinus House, Goat Church and cloister, walking on the old city walls, and upon request taste some local wine.