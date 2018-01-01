Welcome to Sopron
Vienna and Budapest Transfer with Wine, Sightseeing Tour
Start your transfer with a pickup from your hotel in central Budapest or Vienna. Meet your knowledgeable guide, and board your air-conditioned minivan.Your route snakes through the idyllic countryside of the Austro-Hungarian border, taking in the UNESCO-listed landscapes around Lake Neusiedl (Lake Ferto) and Hungary’s lovely Sopron and Austria’s Burgenland wine regions.Stop at two wineries — one in each region — to sample five to eight varietals of wine in each. In Sopron, wrap your taste buds around the local red wines and in Burgenland sample both reds and whites, perhaps including one of the local sweet botrytized wines, made from mold-affected grapes.Absorb the views over the reed-fringed Lake Neusiedl (Lake Ferto) and learn how this body of water — central Europe’s second-largest steppe lake — attracts hordes of storks in spring and summer.Stop in the Austrian lakefront town of Rust, and if you wish, enjoy free time to stroll around its pretty streets, bright-colored houses and wineries, perhaps seeing the summertime blackboards that record the numbers of visiting storks.Also, call at the historical Hungarian town of Sopron to admire its medieval, Baroque and Renaissance architecture, and visit the nearby Pan-European Picnic Park. Stretch your legs and learn how a peaceful 1989 demonstration here helped drive the fall of the Berlin Wall soon afterward.Spend time, too, in Eisenstadt, Burgenland’s capital and formerly home to Hungary’s noble Esterházy family. Enjoy some free time to stroll around the grounds of the family’s Baroque residence, the Esterházy Palace (Schloss Esterházy).Around midway through your journey, break for lunch (own expense) at a winery or Austrian buschenschank or heuriger. Venues vary, but expect to choose from dishes such as local cheese, wiener schnitzel (breaded veal) and fried chicken.Your tour ends with a drop-off at your hotel in either Vienna or Budapest.
Day Trip to Sopron the Jewel Box of Hungary
Sopron is konwn as the jewel box town of Hungary, the ’Hungarian town of fidelity’ locates at the western border of the country, at the foot of the Alps, and just 60 km from Vienna. The locals are famous for their hospitality and loyalty to their hometown. This fidelity is symbolized by the ’Gate of Faith’ placed on the Fire-watch Tower, one of the surviving old city gates. Sopron’s history dates back to the Romans, who built the first fortress here. Later on Sopron witnessed the stormy history of the Hungarian history, wars, parliament meetings, coronations of queens and kings, and the turmoils of the Great War. The city was always an important commercial center and a strategical point between two worlds, where in 1989 – first in Europe –finally also the famed Iron Curtain was opened. Another attraction of Sopron is the excellent mostly red wine of the region, coming from the sunny slopes around the city and can be tasted all over Sopron, but best is in the ’Healing Hole’, the oldest pub of Sopron. The curative and refreshing air of the natural environment makes Sopron also a climatic curative place. The Löverek, the hilly area south of the city, is the most fascinating and most distinguished area of the city. It offers calm forests with spruces, oaks and chestnuts, lilies of the valley and cyclamens, hiking paths and lookout towers. We visit the Old Town Square, Fire-watch Tower, Esterhazy Palace, Storno House, Colonel House, Gambrinus House, Goat Church and cloister, walking on the old city walls, and upon request taste some local wine.
Private Wine and Sightseeing Tour with One-Way Budapest to Vienna Transfer
Meet your private guide in the lobby of your centrally-located Budapest hotel at 9am. This customizable tour includes a climate-controlled minivan driven by a private driver, complimentary water and snacks for the ride, two winery visits with 5-8 wine tastings, and the undivided attention of your wine-specialized guide.You’ll see Sopron, the largest town in the Hungarian wine region of the same name. Admire architecture that reflects the many different periods of the town’s history, including medieval, Renaissance, and baroque. After the breakup of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Sopron’s residents voted to remain a part of Hungary rather than join Austria.Explore reed-ringed Lake Fertő/Lake Neusiedl, which is the second largest lake in Central Europe and straddles the border. During the spring and summer storks flock here. Visit some of the picturesque surrounding villages and the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape. On the Austrian side of the border, ride through the Burgenland region, which is dotted with beautiful castles and aristocratic homes.Partake in tastings at two different wineries. Perhaps stop at one winery in Hungary and one in Austria, to compare and contrast. The Sopron region (on the Hungarian side) produces mostly reds, while the Burgenland region (on the Austrian side) is Austria’s most varied wine region, producing reds, whites, and sweet wines.Choose to eat at a winery, a restaurant on either side of the border, or a buschenschank or a heuriger, an Austrian establishment which serves its own wine and local, traditional food. The price of lunch is not included in the tour price.After a day well spent tasting, exploring, and sightseeing, this private tour ends with a hotel drop-off in Vienna.