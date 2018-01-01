Welcome to Tihany
The peninsula itself is a nature reserve of hills and marshy meadows with an isolated, almost wild feel to it. Two inland basins are fed by rain and ground water: the Inner Lake (Belső-tó) is almost in the centre of the peninsula and visible from the village, while the Outer Lake (Külső-tó) to the northwest has almost completely dried up and is now a tangle of reeds. Both basins attract considerable bird life.
Lake Balaton Full Day Private Wine Tour
Start your tour with a hotel pick-up in Budapest and travel to the North Shore of the Lake Balaton in the company of a private tour guide. Highlights: see the beautiful Tihany Peninsula - formed by volcanic activity visit Balatonfüred, a charming spa town enjoy excellent Hungarian wines from the best wine terraces of the Lake Balaton enjoy the cheerful atmosphere of the Lake Balaton and relax with our Door-to-Door service Lake Balaton is the largest freshwater lake in Central Europe. Easy to reach from Budapest, this full day tour will visit the Tihany Peninsula, which is famous not only for the 1000-year-old Benedictine Abbey, but for one of the most beautiful views to the Lake Balaton and its natural beauties. Take a short walk through Tihany village, stopping at folk art shops, that offer a unique selection of the Hungarian Folk-art gifts, textiles and delicatessen products. Continue your tour to Balatonfüred, (situated only 10-15 minutes drive from Tihany) the first spa town and tourist resort in Hungary and stroll along the Tagore Promenade. After exploring these two beautiful places we would like to invite you to lunch. Continue the tour and visit one or two wineries in Csopak and/or Palóznak, where you will get to taste local wines accompanied with cold snacks. Sample fine wines while enjoying panoramic views over the lake from the best wine terraces of the Balaton. Full of fine wine and food, you will be transferred back to Budapest for a drop-off at your city centre hotel or location of choice.
Full-Day Private Tour around Lake Balaton from Budapest by Car with lunch
Lake Balaton, or as locals like to call it, the ”Hungarian sea”, is the largest lake of Central Europe, an important element of the hydrology of Hungary. From Budapest, it can be reached in an hour by car. It is 77 km long, its width is between 1,3 and 14 km (7,8 km on average) and its surface area is 594 km2. On the sunny slopes of Balaton Uplands, a lot of grapes and fruits are grown.Our first stop is Herend. Those who are on their way to Herend can catch sight of the special, stately building complex – accommodating the Porcelanium Visitor Center (closed on every Monday) – right from a distance. It goes without saying that the mission of the Herend Porcelain Manufactory is also evident from here: to provide, apart from producing fine porcelain, ideal conditions for popularizing this special profession and technology as well as to pass on the tradition of applied arts. Herend is the center of artistic porcelain production in Hungary. Until quite recently only a select few could explore the mystery of the creation of these wonderful examples of masterful craftsmanship. Today this is an opportunity open to everyone.After Herend we continue our visit by the lake.The lake’s eastern basin is separated from the rest of the lake by the Tihany Peninsula. Tihany is one of the most beautifully located settlements in Hungary, a town rich in spectacular landscapes and natural conditions. Its main sight is the Tihany Abbey, a Benedictine monastery, which was founded by King Andrew I in 1055, in honor of Saint Aignan of Orleans and Virgin Mary.You will have a traditional Hungarian lunch at one of the Csárda's. The “csárda” is a Hungarian restaurant with a folkloric atmosphere. Originally it would have been an inn, often situated outside the village, which was frequented mainly by travelers.The oldest holiday resort on Balaton’s shore, the ”capital of the northern shore”, Balatonfüred is located just a five-minute drive from Tihany. A walk under the shady trees of Tagore promenade is an eternal experience for every visitor.In the summer season you can visit one of the vineyards of Balaton. The Balaton area produces mostly crisp and aromatic white wines, though the southern shore is producing an increasing amount of reds.
Private Day Trip to Lake Balaton from Budapest
Visit Veszprem, the ancient city of the Hungarian queens. The nearby Herend Porcelain Manufactury, where since its foundation in 1826 luxury, hand painted and gilded porcelain wares are produced for the aristocratic customers throughout Europe, including English Queen Victoria, Prince William and Princess Kate will be the next stop.On the way to Balatonfured stop to taste some Hungarian wine in Csopak and admire the Old Watermill of Paloznak. In the Afternoon take a walk in the Marine Yacht Port of Balatonfured, see the enchanting 19th century villas - Horváth house, where the legendary Anna Balls of Balatonfured are held, Jókai, Vaszary and Blaha Villa - of this legendary holiday town, take a walk on the Rabindranath Tagore Corso at the shore of the Lake Balaton, visit the Kossuth Thermal Spring at the famous Sanatory of Cardiology and the Wine Museum in Szechenyi Castle of Balatonfured.Tihany Peninsula, which is on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage, awaits us with the ancient benedictine archabbey, founded in 1066, the enchanting thatched roof houses of Tihany Old Village and lavender gardens of Tihany. Lunch can be arranged on request in Balatonfured, nearby the yacht marine port, or Tihany's Old Village, where there are plenty of possibilities to see craftsmen in work. In Balatonfured the famous Anna Ball is held in the end of July every year. Beside, Balatonfured organizes romantic "Walking in the Reform age" programs, where citizen of the town vivify the times of the 19th century in period dresses, Wine feast Week and the legendary Blue Ribbon Regatta on the lake Balaton.
Private Wine Tour around Lake Balaton from Budapest
Lake Balaton wine tasting tour with your private, English speaking driver/guide will be a very exciting, all day program with wine tasting, sightseeing and upon request a castle visit.With us you will be treated as a VIP. This bespoke, private tour will take place on the North shore of the beautiful Lake Balaton, Hungary's and Central Europe's largest freshwater lake.We have many years of experience providing unique tours with the help of our local experts and the good relationship we have built up with the wineries over the years, you will be able to see the real Hungary with real people.From Budapest it will be a 1.5 hour drive with a stop off at the historical town of Szekesfehervar on the way.Your tour will start and finish at your Budapest hotel.Balaton wine region is one of the seven larger wine regions of Hungary. Wine production dates back to the beginning of the 1st century started by the Romans. The region is known for its specific white wines showing local particularities; its most widely grown variety is the Olaszrizling and Furmint. With plenty of sunshine and rich, fertile soil this region is great for grape growing.You will have a chance to taste some delicious wine accompanied with Hungarian cheese, some delicious salami and sausages hosted by local wine growers while discovering the countryside.Throughout your journey you will visit little known boutique vineyards as well as some more prestigious wineries around the famous Csopak and Tihany, which is famous not only for the 1000-year-old Benedictine Abbey, but for one of the most beautiful views to the Lake Balaton and its natural beauties.Here you can have a nice lunch in one of the traditional restaurants then continue the journey along Lake Balaton to sample some more wine while enjoying the best panoramic views over the terraces of the different wineries.You will taste in 3 different wineries along the way on Lake Balaton.
Private tour from Budapest to a top hidden treasure region of Europe: Lake Balaton
Your educated and knowledgeable private guide is with you the whole day and narrates on the sights you see.You will travel in your guide's car (has AC) or in a minivan (has AC too) - Pick up is at 9.00 am at your hotel.- Then we drive to Lake Balaton (80 min from Budapest), your introduction to this beautiful lake will be a scenic 10 minutes ferry ride from the southern shore to the northern shore. Ferry tickets are included.- next you will experience the beauty of Tihany: the pearl of the Balaton is the Tihanyi Peninsula. Thanks to the special attributes of its landscape, its geological idiosyncrasies, its diverse flora and fauna, it was the first designated landscape protection area of the country. On its smaller hill a church and a monastery were founded in Tihany as early as nine centuries ago. The tour includes a visit to Tihany Abbey.You will also watch a great video on Tihany's history and formations of nature. (all entrance fees are included)- next, we drive to Balatonfüred, a noble town with lots of mansions and a picturesque promenade. Balatonfüred was always beloved by artists and writers, not by accident. You will make a walk along the pretty promenade and observe the beautiful villas and mansions.- if weather permits, you will discover one or two totally off the beaten track treasures of the region (modest walk)- your day by the Hungarian sea will be completed by a visit to a a winery in either the Csopak-Balatonfüred or in the Badacsony wine region. Each winery has a great location and view over the lake. Besides great wines the wineries also serve tasty food. You can taste 5 to 7 very good wines of the region and hopefully find your favourite one.The estimated cost of the wine tasting along with food is eur 25/person At the end of the day we drive you back to your hotel.
Lake Balaton Day Tour from Budapest and a visit to the city where kings where crowned
Hotel pick-upDay 1A visit to Herend. A fully-guided tour of Herend town. Visit the world's largest porcelain factory and stop for a coffee at the PorcelaniumA visit to Tihany peninsula. Admire the rich flora and fauna at Tihany peninsula and see the beautiful Lake Balaton. Stroll through the streets of the oldest spa resort in Hungary.A visit to Balatonfured which is on the Northern part of the Lake Balaton to admire buildings from the middle of the 18th and the 19th centuries and fine restaurants. Enjoy the mild micro-climate, beautiful scenery, the local wine, made of Olaszrizling grapesDay 2 A visit to Szekesfehervar " The city where all the Kings where crowned in Hungary". The tour will start with a walk in the Town Hall square, where the Orb the symbol of Székesfehérvár is. From here, the old streets and narrow alleyways lead us to the most beautiful buildings of the Hungarian national past and the works of our illustrious artists. The Town Hall and the Pontifical Palace - from the time of Maria Theresa - can be seen in that square. The big churches of the old monasteries as well as our museums - the City Gallery, the Deák Collection, the Ybl Collection, the King Stephen Museum, the Town History Museum, etc. - are in the old town. We would see famous statues, that awake the memories of the town's history on the small squares, let us mention a few of them: the statue of our hussars, the King Matthias monument, the equestrian statue of St Stephen, the Varkocs statue, etc. Walking up the narrow streets next to the Town Hall we would get to the King St Stephen's Cathedral, in front of which we can see the remains of the church built under the principality of Géza. Next to the Cathedral there is the Saint Anna Chapel, and in front of the Chapel there is the statue of Domonkos Kálmánycsehy. A visit to the Medieval Park of Ruins, where the ruins of the Royal Basilica established by King Stephen lie. We would also visit the so-called Palace-town Skanzen (Rác street), which is about 1-1,5km from the downtown. This is where we can also see the Rác church, which is decorated with Byzantine style frescos. On the other side of the town, the so-called Old-hill there is the Bory-castle, a little fantasy castle invented by Jenő Bory who was a sculptor. Walking in the castle and its park we can get familiarized with his life. It is hard to believe that the fairy-tale castle was finished in 1957. Young architect planned to take his young wife to this house earlier (he bought this land in 1912), but unfortunately his plans were destroyed by wars etc. But nowadays it's a very pleasant place to escape from real life and enjoy the beauty and silence.