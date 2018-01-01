Balaton Area Tour: Hévíz, Keszthely, Badacsony

The program of this well-compiled tour is focused on the so called „Hungarian Sea” Lake Balaton. It is a very popular tourist destination and in conclusion the perfect whole day excursion from the city of Budapest. We start our tour in the morning, from a location you choose in the capital. At the end of the trip we will also take you to wherever you want to go in Budapest. Our tour guide will lead you through all the interesting sights along the way. Most of all, we will tell you all the information about the culture, history and present life of these regions. Feel free to ask your guide what you would like to know. We aim to create the perfect sightseeing experience for your taste. You can travel alone, or together with your family. Our high class vehicles provide the perfect comfortable trip experience.We start the tour from your Hotel, where you will meet your private guide and transport. The tour will take you west from Budapest, all along the lake Balaton, first of all up to the city of Hévíz. From Hévíz we will continue north, to Keszthely. As we curl back eastwards to Budapest, we continue finally towards Badacsony and make our last stop.The tour includes visit to three unique coastal cities, all with special, private guided walking trips. As a result, you can learn everything you want to know about the region’s great culture and the amazing heritage.