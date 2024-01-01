The Roman Civilian Amphitheatre is about half the size of the one reserved for the military to the south. Much is left to the imagination, but you can still see the small cubicles where lions were kept and, to the west, the ‘Gate of Death’ through which slain gladiators were carried.
Roman Civilian Amphitheatre
Óbuda & Buda Hills
