Elizabeth Bridge enjoys a special place in the hearts of many Budapesters, as this gleaming white suspension bridge (1964) was the first newly designed bridge to reopen after WWII (the original span, erected in 1903, was too badly damaged in the war to rebuild). Boasting a higher arch than the other bridges spanning the Danube, it offers dramatic views of both Castle and Gellért Hills, the river and the more attractive bridges to the north and south.