An easy way to cool down on a warm afternoon (and enjoy views of Castle Hill and the Royal Palace) is to stroll along the Duna korzó, the riverside promenade between Széchenyi Chain and Elizabeth Bridges. Full of cafes, musicians and handicraft stalls by day, it leads into Petőfi tér, named after the poet of the 1848–49 War of Independence. Március 15 tér, which marks the date of the outbreak of the 1989 revolution, abuts it to the south.