Pesti Vigadó

This Romantic-style concert hall, built in 1865 but badly damaged during WWII, faces the river to the west of Vörösmarty tér. Reopened in 2014 after a massive reconstruction, the building has been fully restored to its former grandeur. Floors 5 and 6 have been set aside for temporary exhibitions and there's now a fantastic terrace with a small cafe affording expansive views over the Danube. It's a fantastic place to catch a classical concert in glamorous surrounds.

Start your visit in the Vigadó Gallery on the ground floor, before ascending the magnificent stone staircase for a peek into the 2nd-floor concert hall. A lift will whisk you to the 5th- and 6th-floor exhibition rooms and from the 6th you can step out on to the panoráma terasz (panoramic terrace) to take in the views. English-language guided tours are available (2900Ft); check the website for tour dates and times.