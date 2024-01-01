Bank Palace

Budapest

The sumptuous Bank Palace, built in 1915 and once the home of the Budapest Stock Exchange, has been been converted into a high-end shopping gallery called Váci 1.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Szechenyi Chain Bridge and Castle Hill.

    Castle Hill

    0.95 MILES

    Castle Hill is a kilometre-long limestone plateau towering 170m above the Danube. It contains some of Budapest’s most important medieval monuments and…

  • Hungary, Esztergom, Esztergom basilica at Danube river, built by Joszef Hild

    Esztergom Basilica

    25.56 MILES

    The largest church in Hungary sits on Castle Hill, and its 72m-high central dome can be seen for many kilometres around. The building of the present…

  • Hungary, Budapest, Dohany Street Synagogue

    Great Synagogue

    0.46 MILES

    Budapest's stunning Great Synagogue is the world's largest Jewish house of worship outside New York City. Built in 1859, the synagogue has both Romantic…

  • Old Soviet style statue in the Memento Park. Budapest, Hungary; Shutterstock ID 42465316; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Memento Park

    5.39 MILES

    Home to more than 40 statues, busts and plaques of Lenin, Marx, Béla Kun and others whose likenesses have ended up on trash heaps elsewhere, Memento Park,…

  • St. Stephens basilica in Budapest Hungary

    Basilica of St Stephen

    0.36 MILES

    Budapest’s neoclassical cathedral is the most sacred Catholic church in all of Hungary and contains its most revered relic: the mummified right hand of…

  • House of Terror Museum on Andrassy Street.

    House of Terror

    1 MILES

    The headquarters of the dreaded ÁVH secret police houses the disturbing House of Terror, focusing on the crimes and atrocities of Hungary's fascist and…

  • Parliament building, Lipotvaros.

    Parliament

    0.81 MILES

    The Eclectic-style Parliament, designed by Imre Steindl and completed in 1902, has 691 sumptuously decorated rooms. You’ll get to see several of these and…

  • Exterior of National Museum.

    Hungarian National Museum

    0.65 MILES

    The Hungarian National Museum houses the nation’s most important collection of historical relics in an impressive neoclassical building, purpose built in…

Nearby Budapest attractions

1. Vörösmarty tér

0.04 MILES

At the northern end of Váci utca lies Vörösmarty tér, a large square surrounded by smart shops, galleries and cafes. In the centre is a statue of Mihály…

2. Fishergirl Statue

0.05 MILES

Just off the top of Váci utca in Kristóf tér is the Fishergirl Statue, dating from the 19th century and complete with a ship’s wheel behind her that…

3. Pesti Vigadó

0.07 MILES

This Romantic-style concert hall, built in 1865 but badly damaged during WWII, faces the river to the west of Vörösmarty tér. Reopened in 2014 after a…

4. Philanthia

0.1 MILES

The Philanthia flower shop sells all sorts of gift items but you've come to admire the original (and very rare) art nouveau interior designed by master…

5. Török Bank House

0.1 MILES

Designed by Henrik Böhm and Ármin Hegedűs in 1906, 'Turkish Bank' House is worth a look. It has an almost totally glass-covered facade, and in the upper…

6. Thonet House

0.11 MILES

The four-storey Thonet House is an art nouveau masterpiece designed and built by Ödön Lechner in 1890.

7. Duna korzó

0.12 MILES

An easy way to cool down on a warm afternoon (and enjoy views of Castle Hill and the Royal Palace) is to stroll along the Duna korzó, the riverside…

8. National Lutheran Museum

0.2 MILES

Attached to the Lutheran church, the presbytery, which also functioned as a school (attended at one point by the poet Sándor Petőfi), contains the…