The sumptuous Bank Palace, built in 1915 and once the home of the Budapest Stock Exchange, has been been converted into a high-end shopping gallery called Váci 1.
Bank Palace
Budapest
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.95 MILES
Castle Hill is a kilometre-long limestone plateau towering 170m above the Danube. It contains some of Budapest’s most important medieval monuments and…
25.56 MILES
The largest church in Hungary sits on Castle Hill, and its 72m-high central dome can be seen for many kilometres around. The building of the present…
0.46 MILES
Budapest's stunning Great Synagogue is the world's largest Jewish house of worship outside New York City. Built in 1859, the synagogue has both Romantic…
5.39 MILES
Home to more than 40 statues, busts and plaques of Lenin, Marx, Béla Kun and others whose likenesses have ended up on trash heaps elsewhere, Memento Park,…
0.36 MILES
Budapest’s neoclassical cathedral is the most sacred Catholic church in all of Hungary and contains its most revered relic: the mummified right hand of…
1 MILES
The headquarters of the dreaded ÁVH secret police houses the disturbing House of Terror, focusing on the crimes and atrocities of Hungary's fascist and…
0.81 MILES
The Eclectic-style Parliament, designed by Imre Steindl and completed in 1902, has 691 sumptuously decorated rooms. You’ll get to see several of these and…
0.65 MILES
The Hungarian National Museum houses the nation’s most important collection of historical relics in an impressive neoclassical building, purpose built in…
Nearby Budapest attractions
0.04 MILES
At the northern end of Váci utca lies Vörösmarty tér, a large square surrounded by smart shops, galleries and cafes. In the centre is a statue of Mihály…
0.05 MILES
Just off the top of Váci utca in Kristóf tér is the Fishergirl Statue, dating from the 19th century and complete with a ship’s wheel behind her that…
0.07 MILES
This Romantic-style concert hall, built in 1865 but badly damaged during WWII, faces the river to the west of Vörösmarty tér. Reopened in 2014 after a…
0.1 MILES
The Philanthia flower shop sells all sorts of gift items but you've come to admire the original (and very rare) art nouveau interior designed by master…
0.1 MILES
Designed by Henrik Böhm and Ármin Hegedűs in 1906, 'Turkish Bank' House is worth a look. It has an almost totally glass-covered facade, and in the upper…
0.11 MILES
The four-storey Thonet House is an art nouveau masterpiece designed and built by Ödön Lechner in 1890.
0.12 MILES
An easy way to cool down on a warm afternoon (and enjoy views of Castle Hill and the Royal Palace) is to stroll along the Duna korzó, the riverside…
0.2 MILES
Attached to the Lutheran church, the presbytery, which also functioned as a school (attended at one point by the poet Sándor Petőfi), contains the…