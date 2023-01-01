The Citadella is a fortress that never saw battle. Built by the Habsburgs after the 1848–49 War of Independence to defend the city from further insurrection, the structure was obsolete by the time it was ready in 1854 due to the change in political climate. Today the fortress contains some big guns peeping through the loopholes, but the interior has now been closed to the public while its future is decided. Note the shrapnel damage from WWII and 1956.

To reach Gellért Hill from Pest, cross Elizabeth Bridge and take the stairs leading up behind the St Gellért Monument or cross Liberty Bridge and follow Verejték utca (Perspiration St) through the park starting at the Cave Chapel. Bus 27 runs almost to the top of the hill from Móricz Zsigmond körtér, southwest of the Danubius Hotel Gellért and accessible on the M4 and trams 18, 19, 47 and 49.