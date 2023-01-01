This zoo, which opened with 500 animals in 1866, has an excellent collection of big cats, hippopotamuses, bears and giraffes, and some of the themed houses (eg Madagascar, wetlands, nocturnal Australia) are very well executed. Have a look at the dozens of Secessionist animal houses built in the early part of the 20th century, including Elephant House with Zsolnay ceramics, and the Palm House with an aquarium erected by the Eiffel Company of Paris.

The Varázshegy (Magic Mountain) is an interactive exhibition inside the Great Rock, covering the earth's evolution and diversity through 3D film, live animal demonstrations, games and all manner of simple and fun educational tools.