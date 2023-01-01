New Public Cemetery

This huge 207-hectare cemetery, dating to 1886 and easily reached by tram from Blaha Lujza tér, is where Imre Nagy, prime minister during the 1956 Uprising, and 2000 others were buried in unmarked graves (plots 298–301) after executions in the late 1940s and 1950s. The area has been turned into a moving National Pantheon and is about a 30-minute walk from the entrance; follow the signs pointing the way to '298, 300, 301 parcela'. Today, a large monument marks their graves.

At peak periods you can take a microbus marked 'temető járat' around the cemetery or hire a taxi at the gate.