Framed by green hills, charmingly sleepy Deshaies has just the right balance of traditional fishing village and good eating and drinking options to keep visitors coming here year-round. It may not have a beach of its own, but a short drive away is arguably the best stretch of grains on Guadeloupe for swimming and sunbathing: Grande Anse. Thanks to its sheltered bay, the village is a popular stop with yachties and sailors, and has a slightly cosmopolitan air despite its diminutive size.