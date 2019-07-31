Northwest Greenland

  • U

    Uummannaq Museum

    The excellent Uummannaq Museum is one of Greenland's better town museums and houses a diverse collection featuring displays on the Qilakitsoq mummies, the…

  • U

    Upernavik Old Town Museum

    The entire historical district of Upernavik is basically an outdoor museum. The museum itself, Greenland's oldest, is a real surprise. Most interesting is…

  • M

    Museum

    A good starting point for any tour of the area is Qaanaaq's museum, housed in the former home of famed polar explorer Knud Rasmussen. Displays include…

