Northwest Greenland
Explore Northwest Greenland
The entire historical district of Upernavik is basically an outdoor museum. The museum itself, Greenland's oldest, is a real surprise. Most interesting is…
A good starting point for any tour of the area is Qaanaaq's museum, housed in the former home of famed polar explorer Knud Rasmussen. Displays include…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northwest Greenland.
Uummannaq Museum
Upernavik Old Town Museum
The entire historical district of Upernavik is basically an outdoor museum. The museum itself, Greenland's oldest, is a real surprise. Most interesting is…
Museum
