Monolithos Castle

Monolithos’ 15th-century castle crowns an isolated pinnacle 2km west of the village towards Fourni Beach. Beside a cafe at a curve in the road, a short footpath climbs to the hole in the battlements that allows visitors unrestricted access. Only the inland side is walled; the far side is defended by sheer colossal cliffs. A little whitewashed chapel marks the summit, while another stands in ruins just below. Come if you can at sunset, when the views are magnificent.