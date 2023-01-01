Accessible via a windswept road that snakes for 10km south from Kattavia, Prasonisi Beach extends to form a tenuously narrow sandy isthmus that connects to Cape Prasonisi, Rhodes' southernmost point, in summer. The Aegean Sea meets the Mediterranean here, creating ideal wind and wave conditions for kitesurfers and windsurfers. Outfitters help with everything from rental equipment and lessons to overnight accommodation in surfer-dude-style hostels, but it all closes down in winter.