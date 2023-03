Perched on the hillside, not far up from the harbour (signed to the right off the road to Pondamos Beach), the Traditional House of Chalki – an alternative transliteration of Halki – is a two-storey family home, built a century ago. It’s now meticulously preserved as a museum, displaying authentic furniture, tableware and costumes, old photos – and even the underwear of the owner’s grandmother, neatly framed.