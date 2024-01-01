Botanical Garden

Meteora & Thessaly

Lake Plastira, 30km west of Karditsa or 40km south of Trikala, was created by the damming of the Tavropos River in 1959. To learn about its evolving ecosystems and endemic flora, visit the well-tended Botanical Garden on its western shore. Aromatic and medicinal plants such as yarrow and artichoke can be purchased at the small store and cafe.

