This little chapel is really an excuse for a pleasant short walk, about 30 minutes along a level path. Konitsa's local religious hero, St Paisios of Athos, used to pray here as a teenager. The path starts off the sharp turn above Gerakofolia guesthouse. From the chapel, a less-well-marked trail heads downhill to the landmark Konitsa Bridge.
Temple of St Barbara
Epiros
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.27 MILES
The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…
10.45 MILES
North of Ioannina, this large protected area includes the Vikos-Aoös region around the plunging Vikos Gorge, and the Valia Kalda forest north of Metsovo…
29.46 MILES
The Tossizza family mansion conjures life in this mountain town: a cosy dream of fireplaces and gorgeous carpets, and the reality of being snowbound for…
26.43 MILES
Although the centre of Ioannina no longer rings with the distinctive tapping hammers of the city's famous artisans, that sound and their trade are…
12.62 MILES
Set between two sheer cliffs below the village of Koukouli, this is one of the most picturesque of the Zagorohoria's stone bridges. It was first built in…
11.8 MILES
Built in 1630, this little monastery has a church that glows like a box of jewels: its vivid 18th-century frescoes have never been retouched, but simply…
12.65 MILES
A stone-paved trail leads down from the roadside parking area to this stone bridge, one of the prettiest in the Zagori region and a rarity in its triple…
9.6 MILES
All the views of Vikos Gorge are stunning, but this one might be the best. It's reached from outside the village of Vradeto. You must park and walk about…
Nearby Epiros attractions
0.72 MILES
Completed in 1871, the bridge on the Aoös River below Konitsa is an icon of the town and, at 40m across and 20m high, it's thought to be the largest…
5.58 MILES
The most striking of Papingo's churches is Agios Vlasios (1852) with its separate 15m-high hexagonal bell tower (1887).
7.27 MILES
The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…
7.53 MILES
This now-unused monastery was erected against a massive rock in 1665. The building is usually closed (unless it's the Friday after Easter), but there is a…
9.48 MILES
North of Monodendri, a narrow road leads to this cliffside lookout into the depths of the Vikos Gorge. En route, you pass through the Petrino Dasos (Stone…
9.6 MILES
All the views of Vikos Gorge are stunning, but this one might be the best. It's reached from outside the village of Vradeto. You must park and walk about…
7. Northern Pindos National Park
10.45 MILES
North of Ioannina, this large protected area includes the Vikos-Aoös region around the plunging Vikos Gorge, and the Valia Kalda forest north of Metsovo…
10.88 MILES
From near the lower plateia in Monodendri, by Hotel Arktouros, a stone path leads about 1km to this small, now-disused monastery perched on the edge of…