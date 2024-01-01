Temple of St Barbara

Epiros

LoginSave

This little chapel is really an excuse for a pleasant short walk, about 30 minutes along a level path. Konitsa's local religious hero, St Paisios of Athos, used to pray here as a teenager. The path starts off the sharp turn above Gerakofolia guesthouse. From the chapel, a less-well-marked trail heads downhill to the landmark Konitsa Bridge.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Family admiring the view of Vikos Gorge.

    Vikos Gorge

    7.27 MILES

    The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…

  • Forest and Aoos river at the valley of Valia Calda in northern Greece.

    Northern Pindos National Park

    10.45 MILES

    North of Ioannina, this large protected area includes the Vikos-Aoös region around the plunging Vikos Gorge, and the Valia Kalda forest north of Metsovo…

  • Folk Art Museum

    Folk Art Museum

    29.46 MILES

    The Tossizza family mansion conjures life in this mountain town: a cosy dream of fireplaces and gorgeous carpets, and the reality of being snowbound for…

  • Silversmithing Museum

    Silversmithing Museum

    26.43 MILES

    Although the centre of Ioannina no longer rings with the distinctive tapping hammers of the city's famous artisans, that sound and their trade are…

  • Kokkori Bridge

    Kokkori Bridge

    12.62 MILES

    Set between two sheer cliffs below the village of Koukouli, this is one of the most picturesque of the Zagorohoria's stone bridges. It was first built in…

  • Moni Evaggelistria

    Moni Evaggelistria

    11.8 MILES

    Built in 1630, this little monastery has a church that glows like a box of jewels: its vivid 18th-century frescoes have never been retouched, but simply…

  • Plakida Bridge

    Plakida Bridge

    12.65 MILES

    A stone-paved trail leads down from the roadside parking area to this stone bridge, one of the prettiest in the Zagori region and a rarity in its triple…

  • Beloï Viewpoint

    Beloï Viewpoint

    9.6 MILES

    All the views of Vikos Gorge are stunning, but this one might be the best. It's reached from outside the village of Vradeto. You must park and walk about…

View more attractions

Nearby Epiros attractions

1. Konitsa Bridge

0.72 MILES

Completed in 1871, the bridge on the Aoös River below Konitsa is an icon of the town and, at 40m across and 20m high, it's thought to be the largest…

2. Agios Vlasios

5.58 MILES

The most striking of Papingo's churches is Agios Vlasios (1852) with its separate 15m-high hexagonal bell tower (1887).

3. Vikos Gorge

7.27 MILES

The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…

4. Moni Panagia Spiliotissa

7.53 MILES

This now-unused monastery was erected against a massive rock in 1665. The building is usually closed (unless it's the Friday after Easter), but there is a…

5. Oxya Viewpoint

9.48 MILES

North of Monodendri, a narrow road leads to this cliffside lookout into the depths of the Vikos Gorge. En route, you pass through the Petrino Dasos (Stone…

6. Beloï Viewpoint

9.6 MILES

All the views of Vikos Gorge are stunning, but this one might be the best. It's reached from outside the village of Vradeto. You must park and walk about…

7. Northern Pindos National Park

10.45 MILES

North of Ioannina, this large protected area includes the Vikos-Aoös region around the plunging Vikos Gorge, and the Valia Kalda forest north of Metsovo…

8. Moni Agia Paraskevi

10.88 MILES

From near the lower plateia in Monodendri, by Hotel Arktouros, a stone path leads about 1km to this small, now-disused monastery perched on the edge of…