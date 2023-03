Completed in 1871, the bridge on the Aoös River below Konitsa is an icon of the town and, at 40m across and 20m high, it's thought to be the largest single-arch stone bridge in the Balkans. It's the work of builder Ziogas Frontzos, from the village of Pyrsogianni, one of the Mastorohoria (Masters' Villages) northwest of Konitsa, famous for stonemasons and other craftsmen.