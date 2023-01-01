A beautifully desolate clifftop site, the Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi lies at the northern tip of remote Tigani Bay. The worship of the Kabeiroi gods here actually predates that which took place on nearby Samothraki. The major attraction is a Hellenistic sanctuary with 11 partial columns.

A trail leads down the cliff to the legendary Cave of Philoctetes, supposedly where the eponymous Trojan War hero was abandoned while his gangrenous, snake-bitten leg healed. A marked path from the site leads to the sea cave.