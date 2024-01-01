Archaeological Museum

Myrina’s fine neoclassical mansion-museum overlooks Romeïkos Gialos Beach and contains 8th- and 7th-century-BC finds from Limnos’ three major sites: Poliohni, the Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi and Hephaistia. Worth seeing are the earthenware lamp statuettes of sirens, along with details of the mandated Greek–Turkish population exchange of 1923.