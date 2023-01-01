East Moudros Military Cemetery

As if taken from the middle of England, this grassy patch is dotted with memorials to 800 ANZAC and other British Empire soldiers who died of wounds in a nearby military hospital and were laid to rest here, when Limnos served as the headquarters of the ill-fated Gallipoli operation during WWI. In 1921 the island also served as an internment camp for thousands of White Russians, escaping the Red Terror; around 20 of them are also buried here.

The site is located right outside Moudros, on the road to Roussopoli and Poliohni.