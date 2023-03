This hilltop late-Byzantine church built next to a holy-water spring wouldn't be such an outstanding attraction if not for its scenic observation point with a striking statue of Maroula, a fierce sword-wielding female figure looking defiantly in the direction of nearby Turkey. A local heroine, Maroula is said to have taken her dying father's sword during the battle with the Ottomans in 1478. The site is a short walk from the beach in Kotsinas.