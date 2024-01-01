Reconstructed and occasionally serving its original purpose after 2500 years of oblivion, this late-5th-century-BC theatre sits on the site of an earlier, Mycenaean-age city. As the story goes, Hephaistia is where Hephaestus, god of fire and metallurgy, was hurled down from Mt Olympus by Zeus. Located 15km north of Moudros.
East Moudros Military Cemetery
6.81 MILES
As if taken from the middle of England, this grassy patch is dotted with memorials to 800 ANZAC and other British Empire soldiers who died of wounds in a…
15.64 MILES
Myrina’s lonely hilltop kastro (castle) dates from the 13th century and occupies a headland that divides the town from its popular beach. The ruins of the…
1.13 MILES
A beautifully desolate clifftop site, the Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi lies at the northern tip of remote Tigani Bay. The worship of the Kabeiroi gods here…
2.75 MILES
This hilltop late-Byzantine church built next to a holy-water spring wouldn't be such an outstanding attraction if not for its scenic observation point…
7.74 MILES
On the southeast coast, Poliohni is considered the first prehistoric settlement in the Aegean and – allegedly – the first example of constituted democracy…
15.24 MILES
Myrina’s fine neoclassical mansion-museum overlooks Romeïkos Gialos Beach and contains 8th- and 7th-century-BC finds from Limnos’ three major sites:…
9.67 MILES
The chair occupied by Winston Churchill during WWI and various village household items are on display in this lovely museum. Phone to enquire about hours.
26.86 MILES
The stone houses in this Greek hilltop village overlooking the valley are mainly deserted and falling into disrepair, making it reminiscent of a ghost…
