Myrina’s lonely hilltop kastro (castle) dates from the 13th century and occupies a headland that divides the town from its popular beach. The ruins of the Venetian-built fortress are imposing but deserted, apart from the deer that roam here freely. It’s worth the 20- to 25-minute walk up the hill for the sea views alone, which extend to Mt Athos and, come evening, the twinkling cafe lights below.