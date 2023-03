A 3km ride along the looping road or a 30-minute hike from Aegiali, the mountain village of Tholaria sits near the ruins of ancient Aegiali, with millennia-old ruins of the yet-to-be-excavated settlement an easy 10-minute walk away. Stop by Kali Kardia for the best meatballs in the Cyclades and stargaze at night at the Seladi cocktail bar. There's a good hike from Tholaria to Langada across the valley, too.