This iconic 11th-century monastery is a dazzling white structure seemingly embedded into the cliff face high above the sea on the precipitous east coast below Hora. It's also high above the car park, with 350 steps to get to it. With any luck, a custodian will be there to explain the significance of the monastery and its icons. The dress code is modest and strict. No shorts, no miniskirts, no bare shoulders and no women in trousers. No exceptions.