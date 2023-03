Reachable via a paved, steep and narrow road from the main Hora–Aegiali road, the handful of slate houses in this hamlet seems deserted at first glance. Then you spot the single taverna, the Greek Communist Party flag, the odd battered vehicle. It's a silent place, ideal for watching the sunrise, and a handy spot for breaking up the Hora–Aegiali hike. The turnoff for Asfodilitis is around 6km southwest of Aegiali.