Central Greece

Central Greece holds three utterly unmissable destinations. To the ancient Greeks, Delphi, the most visited, was the centre or 'navel' of the earth. It remains as magical as ever, with its superb archaeological site and magnificent scenery. The Meteora region, at the northwestern edge of the plain of Thessaly, is similarly breathtaking, with towering rocky outcrops topped by teetering monasteries (and rock climbers). And the beautiful Pelion Peninsula, beside the Aegean to the east, is criss-crossed with cobblestone paths that link lush mountain hamlets with beaches to rival the finest islands.

Elsewhere, central Greece holds many surprises. Alpine meadows and valleys, perfect for breezy summer hikes and winter skiing, cover the Evritania mountain range, while Thessaly holds lively cities such as Trikala and charming villages including Ambelakia. Above all, the region’s good-natured inhabitants serve up hospitality, superb experiences and great cuisine.

Explore Central Greece

  • Sanctuary of Apollo

    Serving as the heart of Ancient Delphi, the hillside Sanctuary of Apollo is where pilgrims would journey to hear prophecies from the god Apollo, voiced…

  • Delphi Archaeological Museum

    Delphi’s magnificent modern museum, 500m east of town, perfectly complements the ancient site alongside. Which you visit first doesn’t matter, but the…

  • Moni Agias Triados

    Of all the Meteora monasteries, Moni Agias Triados, which featured in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, feels the most remote. A long down-then…

  • Moni Agias Varvaras Rousanou

    Dramatically perched atop a steep pinnacle and accessed via a high narrow wooden bridge, Rousanou convent has an intimate atmosphere. Its small community…

  • Moni Osios Loukas

    The monastery of Moni Osios Loukas, a World Heritage site, overlooks a remote valley 23km southeast of Arahova, between the villages of Distomo and…

  • Ancient Delphi

    Of all Greece's archaeological sites, Ancient Delphi has the most potent spirit of place. Centring on the mountainside Sanctuary of Apollo, home to the…

  • M

    Moni Agiou Nikolaou

    The 15th-century Moni Agiou Nikolaou is the first monastery you reach from Kastraki, 1km from the village square. Many visitors, keen to press on to the…

  • M

    Moni Megalou Meteorou

    The Meteora’s largest monastery looks down on Kastraki from the highest rock in the valley (613m). Founded by St Athanasios in the 14th century, it grew…

  • T

    Thermopylae

    One of the greatest military feats of antiquity, still legendary 2500 years on, took place at Thermopylae, signposted off the road to Athens 17km…

