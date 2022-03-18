Pelion Peninsula

The picturesque Damouchari on the east coast of the Pelion, the small village was rightly chosen as one of the locations for the film „Mamma Mia“.

Formed by a dramatic mountain range, collectively known as Mt Pelion, the Pelion Peninsula curves south and east from Volos, cradling the Pagasitikos Gulf within its protective arm. Its higher slopes are a green wonderland, where trees heavy with fruit vie with wild olive groves and forests of horse chestnut, oak, walnut, fir and beech to reach the light of day.

  • Theophilos Museum

    Theophilos Museum

    Pelion Peninsula

    This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…

  • Museum of Folk Art

    Museum of Folk Art

    Pelion Peninsula

    To find out what the Pelion’s historical mansions looked like in their prime – before being transformed into luxurious guesthouses – follow a circuitous…

  • Byzantine Art and Culture Museum

    Byzantine Art and Culture Museum

    Pelion Peninsula

    Perched immediately above the village square (and church) in a mansion that’s been given a modern, air-conditioned makeover, Makrinitsa’s ‘showroom of…

  • Serpentin Organic Garden

    Serpentin Organic Garden

    Pelion Peninsula

    A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum…

  • Elleniko Museum

    Elleniko Museum

    Pelion Peninsula

    Dedicated to Rigas Feraios, a martyr of the Independence campaign, this humble museum once held a concealed classroom where a lone priest taught children…

  • Olive Museum of Pelion

    Olive Museum of Pelion

    Pelion Peninsula

    Set in an old stone mansion, very near Ano Gatzea’s station on the To Trenaki train line, this inviting little spot is dedicated to the olive and its oil…

  • Old Radio Museum

    Old Radio Museum

    Pelion Peninsula

    If you’re one of those people who think nostalgia isn’t what it used to be, turn your dial to this spot. A celebration of one collector’s pre-digital love…

  • Agios Nikolaos

    Agios Nikolaos

    Pelion Peninsula

    The gorgeous but somewhat decrepit little church of Agios Nikolaos stands near the car park in Damouhari. Its interior is covered in fine frescoes by an…

The heritage tourist train crossing a bridge in the mountains of Pelion © fritz16 / Shutterstock

Wildlife & Nature

All aboard: Greece’s scenic train journeys

Apr 12, 2019 • 5 min read

