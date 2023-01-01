Clinging to the north slope of the Acropolis, the tiny Anafiotika district is a beautiful, architecturally distinct subdistrict of Plaka. In the mid-1800s, King Otto hired builders from Anafi to build a new palace. In their homes here, they mimicked their island's architecture, all whitewashed cubes, bedecked with bougainvillea and geraniums. The area now is a clutch of about 40 homes, linked by footpaths just wide enough for people and stray cats.

It's easy to completely miss the entrances to the district. On the west side, head uphill near the Church of the Metamorphosis on Theorias. On the east side, zigzag up Stratonos. On the way, you'll pass a surprise olive grove/local park.