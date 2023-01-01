Museum of Greek Folk Art

This museum has been closed since 2015, when it began its transition to this new site at Adrianou. Once it reopens in 2020, it will display secular and religious folk art, mainly from the 18th and 19th centuries. Exhibits will include embroidery, pottery, weaving and puppets, and a reconstructed traditional village house with paintings by Theophilos. Greek traditional costumes will also be on display.

The museum has two annexes currently open: 22 Panos and the Bath House of the Winds. It also manages the Mosque of Tzistarakis, which is occasionally open for temporary exhibitions.