Within the Ancient Agora, this museum is packed with archaeological finds, but can get uncomfortably crowded if a tour group is cycling through. It is set in the magnificent Stoa of Attalos, a two-storied portico replete with columns it was built by the king of Pergamum in the 2nd century BC and restored in the 1950s.

Originally, its facade was painted red and blue. People gathered here to watch the Panathenaic Procession. It was also the first-ever shopping arcade, for which the word stoa is still used today.