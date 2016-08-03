Private Full-Day Hamburg Countryside Tour in a Large SUV

The Hamburg sightseeing tour with large SUV vehicle will visit many places as well as having photo stops at many locations. Your first stop will be at Buxtehude.On the edges of the Altes Land region – an area of reclaimed marshland that's now the biggest fruit garden in Europe ‒ amidst the blossoms of the region's fruit trees, live the 40,000 residents of Buxtehude. Visitors will be particularly interested in the historical Old Town, with its pedestrian malls, system of dykes, historical graveyard (known as Viver), and the town's outer districts (or wards) which look out over the surrounding marshland. Don’t be fooled by the town’s fairytale charm; Buxtehude is over 1000 years old and is the first German town to be planned around a harbor, which offered a secure port of call for ships sailing up and down the Elbe. The town was once a lively Hanseatic city, and worth a visit.Continuing along the south bank of the Elbe, your SUV takes you to the fruit-growing region of Altes Land. Here, you admire the scenic landscape of Germany's largest fruit-growing region with its bountiful apple and cherry orchards. You will see an amazing panoramic view of Hamburg from the Köhlbrand Bridge.After exploring the Buxtehude town, your driver will take you to Lüneburg. Here you will see a church with a twisted spire, buildings that lean on each other and houses with swollen ‘beer-belly’ facades. In parts it looks as if the charming town of Lüneburg has drunk too much of the Pilsner lager it used to brew. Of course, the city’s wobbly angles and uneven pavements have a more prosaic cause. For centuries, until 1980, Lüneburg was a salt-mining town, and as the ‘white gold’ was extracted from the earth, shifting ground and subsidence caused many buildings to tilt sideways.With its wobbly comic-book streets, its attractive stepped-gable facades and its magnificent Hanseatic architecture, Lüneburg is a lovely town to visit. Your last stop will be city of Lübeck. This 12th-century gem boasts more than 1000 historical buildings. Lübeck’s picture-book appearance is an enduring reminder of its role as one of the founding cities of the mighty Hanseatic League with its moniker the ‘Queen of the Hanse.'Behind its landmark Holstentor (gate), you will find streets lined with medieval merchant homes and the spired churches that form Lübeck’s so-called crown.Recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1987, this thriving provincial city has many enchanting corners to explore.Bidding a fond farewell to Lübeck, you will journey back passing other beautiful villages dotted around the gently rolling countryside.